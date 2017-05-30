World number one Angelique Kerber’s nightmare season hit a new low yesterday when, with expectations weighing heavily after a stellar 2016, she was dumped out of the French Open 6-2 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova. No. 3 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic can move to No. 1 by reaching the final, while No. 4 Simona Halep of Romania can move to the top by winning the title.

Kerber, 29, has struggled this year, withdrawing from the Madrid Open with a thigh injury and going down in straight sets to qualifier Anna Kontaveit in Rome.

27-year-old Kvitova defeated American Julia Boserup 6-3, 6-2 in an emotional comeback for her, fans, spectators and several fellow players, who took to social media to congraulate the Czech star. My team was there.Kvitova, twice a Wimbledon singles champion, told the crowd in an interview on the court that she was glad she made a decision to play in the tournament and addressed her parents and brother in the guest box, saying, “Thank you for everything you helped me through this hard time”.”I’m glad with how I played today”.

Kerber had only four winners and 12 unforced errors in the first set and didn’t even earn a break point until the last game, which Makarova won, anyway.

“On clay I’m not feeling so good especially on my movement”. “But right now, I think that I have to find myself again”.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played”, but I won, Kvitova said. In the last game, Kerber held seven break points but Makarova fought off each one despite, she said, “fighting with my emotion”. “It’s kind of – I don’t want to say ‘open, ‘ because everyone’s really good, but – very competitive”, Rogers said, “and there’s not like that dominating force”.

Another significant event of the day was a return to Petra Kvitova – champion of Wimbledon at the end of December a year ago, suffered an armed attack and received serious injuries, his working left hand.

“I feel great about the win”.

In another opening-day match, 2015 U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci of Italy exited the French Open in the first round for the fourth year in a row.

In the preceding match on Court Philippe Chatrier, Kvitova’s eyes welled with tears at the end of her 6-3, 6-2 win against 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States.

In women’s singles, sixth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova and eighth-seded Svetlana Kuznetsova also eased into the second round.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the eighth-seeded 2009 champion, survived two time warnings to make the second round by seeing off Christina McHale of the USA 7-5 6-4.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.

Get daily prep sports headlines from the Gwinnett Daily Post staff delivered to your email.