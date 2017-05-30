Rouhani calls for better Gulf ties in call with

Sadly, President Trump’s visit to the Middle East only confirmed my skepticism about what might come out of it. Trump went to the region with nothing to offer to mitigate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and received no commitment from either Israeli or Palestinian leaders to resume the peace negotiations in earnest, but he received lots of platitudes and empty good-will gestures.

Trump boarded Air Force One without having held a single news conference on the trip – a break in presidential precedent that allowed him to avoid facing tough questions about his foreign policy or the raging controversies involving the investigations into his campaign’s possible ties to Russian Federation.

One of the buzzier moments from the trip included a quick incident that was caught on camera when Trump was trying to get to the front of a group of fellow world leaders in Brussels.

He was not accompanied by any Israeli government officials, but was joined instead by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, as well as Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich. All at the highest levels of the governments involved.

Mohamad Bazzi is a journalism professor at New York University and former Middle East bureau chief at Newsday.

“I want you to know how much we appreciate the change in American policy on Iran which you enunciated so clearly just an hour ago”.

For his part, Putin offered his congratulations to Rouhani on his re-election as the Iranian president, saying the results of the presidential election proved that Iranians are supporting Rouhani’s economic and social measures as well as his regional and worldwide plans.

I bet seeing those guys laughing with and getting the best of an American president in the Oval Office made Ronald Reagan spin in his grave.

Netanyahu was only too happy to welcome Trump’s utterances against Iran and its nuclear programme which the Israeli leader has said is an existential threat to his country. His astonished audience is both agreeable and appreciative of this abundance of his candor and actual substance not seen in years.

Trump’s address was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.

I laughed when I heard him say that leaders in the Muslim world must confront the crisis of Islamic extremism, take their destinies in hand and, together with the United States, eliminate the “wave of fanatical violence” committed in the name of religion around the world.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Ret.

Indeed, regardless of the intense objection of the Israelis and the Arab states to the Iran deal, Trump did not tear it up as he promised during his campaign for President, and his administration continues to fully comply with the deal’s requirements by lifting the sanctions as stipulated in the accord. “(The president is building) something like the framework of an Arab NATO that’s ready to be willing to counter the Iranians because they fully intend to dominate the Middle East”.

Trump’s nine-day, five-stop global tour resulted in few tangible policy achievements. As Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid notes, his desire for stability in the region is laudable, but many Palestinians will be disappointed by his lack of plan and what he “did not say”. That peace does not include further enabling of the Iranians to subsidize terror in the Middle East and intimidate our traditional allies. That includes the Saudis who have been largely excluded as Sunni Arabs, in favor of the Shiite Iranians for eight long years. Part of Trump’s talks concern more and better arming of our allies, which is necessary to eradicate the problem of radical Islam.

Let’s take a different look at what it is like in Saud Family Land for women; take a look at this so called country the United States should have nothing to do with even more now that America no longer needs Saudi oil.

Commentator Chemi Shalev wrote in Haaretz that the deal will give the Saudis a “hold” on Trump, “which means he won’t be quick to cross them”. Virtually all governments in the Middle East rely on vast security agencies to keep them in power, using the US -led “war on terror” as a cover to silence any opposition. This marks a sharp departure from that of the previous administration, which struck a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, worsening relations with Saudi and Israeli leaders as a result.