Round 3: Cavaliers and Warriors face off in NBA Finals

Draymond Green, Golden State: Already a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Green could be the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 to win Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season.

“I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies”, Kerr joked. I totally agree – he’s a huge piece to what defines their team.

Personally, this all makes good fodder, but this is how we truly feel about anyone putting any stock into anything Stephen A. has to say.

“You guys saw me at the end of Game 2, I was very uncomfortable”, Kerr told reporters then. “There’s nothing I’d do differently on that play”.

Riley had reason to be upset. While he did put together a couple of decent performances in the Conference Finals, his 14.4 ppg in the playoffs is far below what we would normally expect from Thompson and is a significant drop-off from the 24.2 ppg he averaged during the postseason past year.

Korver hasn’t been electric for Cleveland, contributing just 4.2 points in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. But remember who they’ve played: the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

“It’s not my preference to rest”.

“I’m still waiting for that “Aha” [moment]”, Kerr said, raising his arms to the sky as he and the group of reporters around him laughed. Facing his seventh consecutive National Basketball Association final, James said: “It’s not promised every year, for sure, we all know that it takes hard work and dedication … we’ve just all gotta live in the moment and I think we’re all looking forward to it … we’ll prepare the best way we can”. “Just watching him move without the basketball, getting easy baskets off of cuts and splits and when he passes the ball he’s also relocating now”. And it’s not the player who was suspended for Game 5 last season. With 53 seconds remaining, Kyrie Irving nailed a tough triple with Curry’s hand draped in his face to give the Cavaliers a three-point advantage.

“Personally I think it is a legit concern”, said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, chairman of the NBA’s board of governors. It’s simple for Golden State, we know KD and Steph will show up, but everyone on the team has to be at their best in the Finals because Cleveland certainly will be. They have been averaging 116.8 points per game and beating teams by 13.6 points. They like to see them out there. They are averaging 118.3 points per game.

Lue said didn’t deliver any inspiring speech to his players before practice.

Sharpshooter Klay Thompson is down almost 10 points a game from last year’s playoffs. It reached a crescendo over consecutive Saturdays in March when the Cavaliers and Warriors both sat stars for ESPN games.

And according to instreetclothes.com, total games missed due to injury or illness declined for the third straight season to 4,198, the lowest number since the league did away with injured reserve for the 2005-06 season.

“I’m not well enough to coach a game and I know that (because) I coached all 82 games and I did OK”. Their season point differential of plus-11.6 is one of the best marks in history and superior to the 2015-16 team’s number of plus-10.8. The Warriors are widely considered the favorite to win the Finals rubber match with the Cavaliers, so even with Smith picking them is not that outlandish. “People do get exhausted on back to backs”.