Russel RCMP responds to fatal collision on Highway 16

After being pulled over, police said the man refused to turn the engine off and then fled the scene. It was clocked at 130 km/h and didn’t have its front or rear lights on.

It was already been confirmed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but it was unknown if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

“It appears that the truck approached the SUV from behind and impacted the driver’s side of the SUV”. Police later spotted the vehicle on Ferry Road in East Selkirk, but didn’t engage, as the roadway was a dead end.

The truck was found shortly after 3 a.m.in a ditch where it had hit a culvert.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old man from Calgary, was transported by ambulance to hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

Jordan Michaud of Scanterbury, Man. was arrested and charged with multiple offences including flight from police and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. Officers from the Headingley Traffic Services Unit along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.