Russian Federation leaks from within West Wing

A Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is calling on the White House to suspend the security clearance of President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The request from the committee arrived last week at campaign headquarters in NY, according to person familiar with the request who wasn’t authorized to discuss the developments publicly and demanded anonymity.

He added: ‘Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers’.

Top Trump aides, including John F. Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, pushed back Sunday against the suggestion that there was anything untoward about establishing “back channel” communications with the Russians during the presidential transition.

Lieut Gen HR McMaster, Mr Trump’s national security adviser, has defended the practice of setting up communications contacts outside normal diplomatic channels, telling reporters on Saturday that they were a regular practice in global affairs. He said back-channel talks, even by an incoming administration with a foreign adversary, are good.

In this May 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and his wife Ivanka Trump watch during a visit by President Donald Trump to Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem.

BASH: So, you think that it is possible that what the ambassador, Kislyak, said to Moscow was on objective, because he knew that he was being monitored, and – and not accurate?

He instead called for a review to determine whether Kushner was being truthful when he applied for his clearance to serve in the White House. According to the Washington Post, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking at a Trump Tower meeting between Kushner and Russian diplomat Kislyak as an item of “investigative interest”.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press“, said he would not confirm the stories about Kushner’s conversations, but added that he was “very concerned” about reports of the Trump administration approaching Russian Federation “from a theoretical standpoint”. “I think any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“.

He said this latest controversy comes at an inopportune time as Trump returns from his first foreign trip.

“They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case, and I’m sure he’s willing to do so”, Corker said.

“They are not our friends”, he said.

When Raddatz compared these leaks to Trump’s reportedly sharing Israeli intelligence with the Russians in an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, Kelly resisted making any comparison.

The Post said the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, was surprised by the future White House aide’s idea of a secret channel and passed it on to the Kremlin.

“I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it”, Graham said of the Kushner media reports.

But he did say that his “dashboard was lit up” with concerns about Trump advisers’ interactions with Russians before he left office on January 20.

“I know Jared. He’s a great guy, decent guy”, Kelly told NBC News’ “Meet the Press“.