Russians have potentially ‘derogatory’ information on Trump

The American media outlet’s report cited two former intelligence officials and a congressional official.

The Russian information was believed to be financial in nature and the conversations indicated “they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information”, according to CNN’s sources.

But the sources, privy to the descriptions of the communications written by U.S. intelligence, cautioned the Russian claims to one another “could have been exaggerated or even made up” as part of a disinformation campaign that the Russians did during the election.

Whether true or not, the conversations indicated to USA intelligence that Moscow was eager to find ways to influence the election.

CNN’s sources privy to the intercepted conversations said that the Russian claims of “derogatory” information “could have been exaggerated or even made up”, possibly one of the Russian attempts to spread fake news during the campaign. “The reality is, a review of the President’s income from the last 10 years showed he had virtually no financial ties at all. All this does is play into the hands of our adversaries and put our country at risk”, the statement said.

Without the tax returns of Trump and other others closest to him, it is impossible to know if the Russians are telling the truth.

On May 8 former acting attorney general Sally Yates testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that the White House was warned in January that Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

The report said the sources would not say which campaign associates were talked about, and one source said the USA names intercepted in the surveillance were masked but the conversations were focused on Trump’s team.

Clapper previously testified before a Senate judiciary subcommittee that he was not aware of any evidence demonstrating collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation – but he also said he had been unaware of an FBI investigation into the matter until former FBI Director James Comey announced it publicly at a House hearing in March.

The New York Times reported that the president had told Russian officials he felt the dismissal of his Federal Bureau of Investigation director had relieved “great pressure” on him.