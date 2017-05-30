Ryanair expects lower fares but reports record profits

The airline confirmed that it expects its fuel bill to fall by €70m in the year ahead, savings it said it would pass on to consumers in lower air fares.

The increase in profits was driven by a 13pc increase in passenger numbers, with 120 million people flying with the airline previous year, according to the company’s annual returns.

The company said the combination of a 13% cut in average fares, coupled with Year 3 of the “Always Getting Better” (AGB) programme delivered 13% traffic growth to 120 million customers, and a load factor of 94%.

“We are pleased to report a 6 percent increase in profit after tax. despite hard trading conditions caused by a series of security events at European cities, a switch of charter capacity from North Africa, Turkey and Egypt to mainland Europe, and a sharp decline in Sterling following the June 2016 Brexit vote”, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

Shares fell 1.5% to 17.75 euros in early London trading but have jumped by a fifth this year. Ryanair had initially expected a profit in the region of €1.37bn-€1.42bn, before slashing the forecast by 5% in October, on the back of the pound’s ongoing weakness following the Brexit referendum in June a year ago.

Sterling has slipped by about 16% against the dollar since last June, meaning the tickets the airline sells in sterling are worth less in euros – the currency in which it reports its results.

However, Ryanair said it had stimulated growth with cheaper fares, with passenger numbers up 13% in the year to the end of March 2017.

Revenue at the airline was up 2pc to €6.6bn, while the company’s net margin increased 1pc to 20pc.

However, that guidance had been lowered in October from a range for between €1.375bn to €1.425bn.

“In March alone, a series of unjustified … strikes caused nearly 560 Ryanair flight cancellations, and the loss of over 100,000 customer bookings”, it said.

The airline says it is concerned at the “significant uncertainty over the terms of the UK’s departure from the European Union in March 2019”.

“We continue to juggle more opportunities for 2018 and 2019 than our existing fleet growth can accommodate”.

Despite the current challenges, the firm said it was “cautiously” forecasting an 8% increase in 2018 profit.