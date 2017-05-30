Sabzar Bhat killing: Restrictions continue in parts of Kashmir

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley to maintain law and order in the wake of violence sparked by Bhat’s killing and the two-day shutdown called by separatist conglomerate the Hurriyat Conference.

Separatists have appealed to people to march to Tral in Pulwama district to offer funeral prayers (fateha) of Bhat, alias Abu Zarar, who succeeded militant “poster boy” Burhan Wani.

Government forces in riot gear set up barricades in the main city, Srinagar, and other towns in southern Kashmir to prevent people from reaching Bhat’s funeral in Tral.

Reports said that curfew like restrictions were imposed in all the four districts of South Kashmir including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam while authorities had sealed all the routes leading to Tral, the native town of militant commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat. Authorities clamped a curfew across most of Indian-administered Kashmir for the first day of the Muslim Ramadan festival today and partially cut telephone services to thwart protests over the killing of a top rebel commander. Syed Ali Geelani continued to remain confined to his Hyderpora residence, while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under detention at his Nigeen residence.

“The situation is peaceful and under control throughout the valley barring a stray stone pelting incident in Tahab village in Pulwama in south Kashmir”, the spokesman said.

Separatists have also called a two-day protest shutdown.

Anti-India sentiments are high in Kashmir.

In order to stop spread of false propaganda, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended the Internet services in the Kashmir Valley.

The unrest that followed Burhan’s killing lasted for five months during which almost 100 civilians were killed during clashes with security forces and thousands of others were injured.

“Curfew will continue in seven police station areas of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma”, Farooq Ahmad Lone, District Magistrate Srinagar said.

Private Secretary to Vice chancellor Islamic university of Science and Technology Awantipora, Ajaz Qureshi said the examinations scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed and the class work has also been suspended.

All shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while traffic is off the roads. “Security forces exhibited maximum restraint while dealing with the situation at these places and miscreants were chased away”, he added.

Previous year almost 100 protesters were killed after militant chief Burhan Wani was killed, triggering months of anti-India protests.

Another BJP leader was quoted as saying that stone pelters would be dealt with an iron fist.