Samsung showed a new stretchable display

Following on from last week’s announcement about its revolutionary stretchable OLED display, Samsung has uploaded a video to YouTube showing the 9.1-inch stretchable display in action.

Samsung is pitching this as “next-generation” display technology, which has some benefits compared to the flexible OLED displays now in use on the market. That’s why LG Display has chose to invest 4 trillion won (around $3.5 billion) to set up a new production plant called P10, which will help it increase the production capacity of OLED panels. It is very dark and doesn’t present the technology particularly well. In the video attached below, you can quite easily notice that the screen stretches and can be seen due to the glow in the center of the OLED display. Samsung says the the display can maintain its original image quality while increasing the screen to a depth of up to 12 mm when the display is pressed. The company’s initial plans envisioned that the facility would be employed for the manufacturing of OLED panels for TVs, but soaring demand from smartphone makers caused the tech giant to reconsider.