Samsung W2018 high-end flip phone appears on TENAA

We say this as a recent leak suggests that a device with the moniker Samsung Flip Phone 4 seems to be in testing.

As per reports, the new clamshell phone might be dubbed as Samsung W2018.

The number of compact and thin smartphones has increased in the smartphone market, but Samsung still has found a market for clamshell phones which were popular a decade back. In late 2016, Samsung launched the W2017 flip phone based on Android OS in China. The W2018 isn’t out yet, but the device has just received TENAA certification, signalling an imminent release.

The Samsung SM-G9298 improves on the flip phones of old by featuring two 4.2-inch FHD AMOLED displays on both sides along with the traditional alphanumeric keypad. Along with the specs sheet, TENAA has also posted photos of Samsung W2018. It has a 64GB internal storage, which can be further expanded to 256GB using microSD card. Battery capacity is a 2300mAh battery, as Samsung didn’t increase the battery capacity on the new model despite its thick and bulky shape. That being said, the W2017 arrived in November previous year, and the new model could make its debut in the same month. As per the TENAA listing, the handset will come in Black colour and it measures 122 × 60.2 × 15.5 mm and weighs around 155 grams. Moreover, this Samsung flip phone has a 12-megapixel auto-focus rear camera, a LED rear flash light and a 5-megapixel fixed focus front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system wrapped under TouchWiz UI and is backed up by a 2300 mAh battery.