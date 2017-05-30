‘Sanctuary Cities’ Protests Interrupt Texas House Session

As hundreds of protesters stormed the Texas state Capitol and political tensions soaring over a recently approved anti-immigration law, scuffles and apparent threats of deadly violence between lawmakers broke out Monday as their legislative session ended in dramatic fashion. When I told the Democrats I called ICE, Representative Ramon Romero physically assaulted me, and other Democrats were held back by colleagues. The reactionary bill, which up until this month had been unsuccessfully pushed in each legislative session since 2011, bans sanctuary cities, allows police to question anyone they detain about their immigration status, and compels local officials to comply with federal requests to detain individuals in state and local law enforcement facilities. I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, “get me”, I would shoot him in self defense.

Rinaldi said a representative “threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery and said ‘I am illegal and here to stay'”. During that time Poncho told me he would ‘get me on the way to my auto.’ He later approached me and reiterated that “I had to leave at some point and he would get me”, Rinaldi wrote.

“We were just on the floor talking about the SB4 protests, and Matt Rinaldi came up to us and made it a point to say, ‘I called (ICE) on all of them, ‘ ” Cortez said.

“For us, this looks like the fabric of Texas, and this looks like Texans exercising their First Amendment right against a law that they perceive to be hateful and unjust”, Chairman Caucus Rep. Rafael Anchía (D) said about the group of protesters. I voiced my feelings.

“He saw people that, whether he likes to accept it or not, in his heart, he has hate for those people, and he wants to see them gone”.

Blanco shared audio on Twitter of what appeared to be a phone call from a Rinaldi supporter.

“The one positive thing about it is at the 140th day mark I think you finally hear some honesty from some members of the legislature who really do believe that Latinos should be deported from the United States, be they citizens or non-citizens alike”, he said.

The raucous protests on Monday were loud enough to delay the session and some Democratic lawmakers clapped along in support.

Republican Texas State Rep. Matt Rinaldi, according to witnesses, threatened to “put a bullet through the head” of Democratic State Rep. Poncho Nevarez amid clashes on the House floor. Greg Abbott signed into law.

Other Republican colleagues had the class and respect to apologize for Representative Rinaldi’s behavior. Texas House Democrats later accused Rinaldi of making violent threats towards them.