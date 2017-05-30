Sarfraz ‘undaunted’ ahead of Champions Trophy

Black Caps wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi was in fine form this morning, hitting a quality half century as New Zealand fell to a 45-run Duckworth-Lewis loss to India in a Champions Trophy warm up match at the Oval in London.

With India set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champion Trophy opener on Sunday, Pakistan’s Haris Sohail insists his team is prepared to take on the defending champions at Edgbaston. He missed out on the first game as personal commitments led to him joining the squad on Saturday evening.

The side also won their three-match one-day series against England 2-1 and most of their players have just been involved in the high-octane Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament. Their newly-formed opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan continued their good form and knocked off most of the runs easily.

Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked good during the brief stint at the crease. India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada can also create a huge impact while Pakistan’s Babar Azam will have a point to prove with the bat.

Dinesh Karthik (0) was given a chance as Kedar Jadhav is a certainty but he was all at sea against the swing.

Bangladesh has been a very decent side in 50-overs cricket.

Over the weekend, The Australian newspaper reported CA high performance chief Pat Howard had written to senior players directly in a bid to end the impasse with less than a month to go before a new collective bargaining agreement is due.

Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sanjamul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

In fact, India lost an ODI away series against Bangladesh back in 2015 when Mustafizur was relatively new to global cricket.

They should, however, be cautious against over-confidence as well as deal with the favourites tag and the added pressure that comes with being the host country.

The other issue that Kohli needs to address is his lead spinner in the attack.

Captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan made short work of the chase, keeping India on track for victory before the rain arrived. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got a lot of purchase from the pitch, their partnership with the ball was showing potential of turning into something special for India.

Match Starts: 3 pm IST.