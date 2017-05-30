Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico

Atletico Madrid remain confident of retaining Antoine Griezmann this summer, even though the player has opened the door to a departure, according to L’Équipe.

It is, however, unlikely that the rumours surrounding the latter will go away, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the market for goalscoring reinforcements.

“If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco”.

Atletico Madrid appear to be lining up Diego Costa in case Griezmann does decide to depart, but very much as a contingency plan.

He acknowledged that there was a “six out of 10” chance of him moving to Old Trafford, before then revealing that he was ready to move on in search of trophies.

However Saul said he was happy to wait on his team-mate to make a decision.

“In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes”, Saul said via Marca and AS Diario.

Atletico are interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer – the striker is an worldwide team-mate of Griezmann’s with France and admitted he plans to leave his club Lyon.

Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions as Atletico finished third in LaLiga and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17.