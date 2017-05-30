SC allows Bihar liquor firms to dispose stock outside state

The court considered the submission of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies that they are facing huge economic loss in view of the ban imposed in Bihar on sale of alcoholic beverages.

A Vacation Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Deepak Gupta extended the deadline from May 31 to July-end.

The counsel for Bihar government also urged the court that no more further extension be given to the liquor firms after July 31. “Do you think that once the stocks are cleared, there would be no illegal trade?” The first extension was given till May 31, which was an extension for the previous deadline of April 30. It may be recalled that liquor manufacturers in Bihar have around Rs 200 crore worth of liquor stock lying with them.

The state government had granted time to export the excisable and non-excisable articles till April 30, after which they will not be able to do so.

The state government had moved the apex court challenging the High Court’s order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.

“We have already ordered for destroying all seized liquor publicly, except for a small sample amount for legal processes”.

The new legislation, banning sale and consumption of alcohol, including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) as well as spiced and domestic liquor, prescribes harsher punishment for possession and consumption of alcohol.

The order was passed on a batch of petitions filed by the Liquor Trade Association and others, challenging the liquor law which had stringent penal provisions. This is the second time an extension has been given to liquor manufacturers in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said reports of rats guzzling down seized liquor was an attempt to malign the reputation of state and warned officials that he will not tolerate any slackness in the implementation of total prohibition, till he is at the helm of affairs.