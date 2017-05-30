Schiff: Kushner’s security clearance should be reviewed

Back from a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, Trump on Sunday immediately sought to dismiss recent news reports as “fake news”. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”, Trump tweets. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry”, Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, said in an emailed statement.

The Washington Post and New York Times reported on the discussions earlier Friday.

Details of the meeting follow a NBC report that Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, is now under FBI scrutiny as part of the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

“I know some administration officials are saying this is standard procedure”. Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had contacts with Moscow in December about opening a secret back channel of communications, according to news reports published while Trump was away on his trip. “I would not be concerned about it”.

“Any line of communication to Russian Federation is a good thing”, the Homeland Security Secretary said.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he doesn’t know if those reports are true but describes back-channel communications as a “good thing”.

But the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating the Russian election meddling, was dubious about those assertions.

“They are not our friends”, he said.

– Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, spoke exclusively to ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on “This Week” Sunday about his concerns with Kusher, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor.

“The meetings took place in the form of a roadshow on VEB’s strategy by 2021 with the representatives of the largest banks and business circles of the U.S., including head of Kushner Companies Jared Kushner“.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, Trump said in a statement provided late Sunday to the New York Times.

President Donald Trump returned home Saturday night to a country wondering how he would address a crisis of bad news that has only grown more dire during his nine-day tour overseas.

Facing a political situation that further deteriorated in his absence, with questions now swirling over his son-in-law and indispensable aide Jared Kushner, Trump is under pressure to stabilize a White House that was spiraling further out of control by the hour when he flew overseas.

“Clearly, the White House is in crisis”.

Some critics have called for Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked, others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed.

Possibly those who revealed last week that his son-in-law has become a focus in the FBI’s investigation of possible collusion with Russian Federation and financial crimes by Trump’s inner circle.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.

He added, though, that “it’s hard to understand. why this would be some kind of a Russian ruse”.

“Well number one we’re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians”, Graham said.

