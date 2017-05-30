Schiff: ‘Leaks Are an Issue’

Asked about reports that Donald Trump’s son-in-law had tried to set up a secret channel of communication with Russian Federation before the president took office, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said that so-called “back-channeling” was normal.

Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, reportedly flew home Thursday from Rome with his wife, Ivanka Trump, and arrived in his West Wing office on Friday to meet with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to discuss the presidential trip.

Trump tweets that “it is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies” from what he calls the “FakeNews media”.

The Administration’s defence of Kushner coming after it was reported Kushner participated in discussions with Russia’s envoy over on setting up a secret back-channel communications link between the White House and the Kremlin.

Reuters is reporting of at least three previously undisclosed contacts during Trump’s presidential campaign between Kushner and the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

A White House in crisis scrambled to allay public concern over reports that Donald Trump s son-in-law sought a secret communications link to Russian Federation – a bombshell allegation the USA president swatted down as “fabricated”.

The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, raise new questions about the Trump team s relationship with Moscow, which United States intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump s favor.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Kelly said “back channel” communications were “both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”.

The latest reports have taken aim at Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner.

The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Foreign leaders, however, expressed their disappointment after meeting Trump, noting that they weren’t able to make any progress on key issues. According to the Washington Post, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking at a Trump Tower meeting between Kushner and Russian diplomat Kislyak as an item of “investigative interest”.

“We have back-channel communications with any number of individual” countries, McMaster said.

The FBI’s scrutiny of Kushner brings the sprawling probe into Russia’s role during and after last year’s campaign into the heart of the White House. He added: “It allows you to communicate in a discreet manner”.

Officials within Mr. Trump’s White House believe leaks of Mr. Trump’s recent conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are a “deliberate attempt” by former Obama and current officials looking to damage Mr. Trump’s presidency.

“I can’t think of a president who, so early in the administration, is under fire with the “I” word – impeachment – being mentioned”, he said. But the following month, a series of leaks led to the resignation of Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

First, when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, he said the decision was recommended by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and that Comey failed to agree to press charges against Hillary Clinton for dereliction of duty concerning her email accounts during her tenure as Secretary of State.

He is the only person now in the White House known to be under investigation.

Meeting with reporters in Sicily, two Trump advisers refused to address the contents of Kushner’s December meeting with the Russian diplomat.

The House Intelligence Committee also is investigating Russian interference in the election, and Schiff repeatedly declined to confirm whether the committee had been aware of the allegations against Kushner before The Post’s report came out.

Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, has joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying Russian Federation investigations.