Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 0.18 million shares versus an average volume of 0.16 million shares during last trading session.

Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 0 while the company’s industry has 23.82 P/E and the sector P/E is 37.2. The analysts estimated EPS for the higher end at 0.12 and lower end at -0.05 while the year ago reported earnings per share was -0.08. Anchor Bolt Capital L P invested in 1.48% or 5.20 million shares.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 12.31 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 855,486 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt stated it has 513,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Valley Gold Ltd Llc reported 4.97 million shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Sprott reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG). Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.08% or 987,500 shares. United Automobile Association reported 1.05M shares.

Today, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its Outperform rating on Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) with a price target of C$18.00. They now have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Pretium Resources has $18 highest and $8.50 lowest target. $13.72's average target is 17.06% above currents $11.72 stock price.

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of PVG in report on Friday, July 22 with "Sector Perform" rating. Its last month's stock price volatility remained 4.21% which for the week stands at 4.03%. 517,216 shares of the company's stock traded hands.

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) was trading -30.79% below its 52-week high and +27.13% above its 52-week low. It now has negative earnings.

The company’s consensus rating on Reuter’s scale remained unchanged from 2.33 to 2.33 during a month. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas.

2/15/2017-CIBC was Downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “Outperform ” rating to a ” Neutral” rating. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.