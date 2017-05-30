Sea lion pulls girl from pier in Richmond, British Columbia

They’re cute and fun to watch, but sea lions are wild animals, and experts are using Saturday’s close call involving a young girl at a Canada pier as a teachable moment for people who don’t realize how risky the marine mammals can be.

In an instant you see a sea lion suddenly move, bite a little girl’s clothing, and drag her off a pier into the water.

“You wouldn’t go up to a grizzly bear in the bush and hand him a ham sandwich, so you shouldn’t be handing a thousand-pound wild mammal in the water slices of bread”, he told the TV station.

A quick-thinking man jumps into the water to save her.

Peter Wallerstein, director of the Marine Animal Rescue project in Los Angeles County, told CBS Los Angeles that sea lions are simply unpredictable.

It begins with the sound of cameras clicking and onlookers marvelling at the size of a California sea lion that people are feeding.

Jeff Boehm of the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said while sea lions typically feed on fish, they can be emboldened by humans who feed them.

“They were pretty shaken up“, Fujiwara told CBC News.

“I was just in shock“.

“That was a big sea lion that grabbed that girl into the water”.

Bruce Okabe, CEO of Tourism Richmond, said in a statement to CBS News on Sunday that the incident was an “isolated occurrence”.

Wild animals are cute, right?

Danielle Hyson, a trainer at the Vancouver Aquarium, told CBC that the girl’s family should call the aquarium if she had suffered any injuries.

Robert Kiesman of the Steveston Harbour Authority said the girl’s parents were reckless and put her in harm’s way.

“When we see performing animals, like at the circus, we get false information about whether animals like to be around people”.

Boehm said people should maintain a distance of at least 100 feet from sea lions.