Sean Spicer could be casualty of Trump staff reshuffle

The disclosures dogged the president during his first trip overseas since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall the agenda for his young administration. On that topic, Trump tweeted Sunday night: “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere”.

Mr Kushner is reported to have come under FBI scrutiny in the Russian Federation investigation, with officials telling NBC News that investigators believe he has significant information relevant to their inquiry.

It’s been just a few days since news surfaced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation, and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A recent report from The Washington Post claimed that Kushner attempted to coordinate a secure, private line of communication with Russian Federation.

“I don’t like it”, the Republican lawmaker said Monday in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “7:30” when asked about President Donald Trump’s son-in-law’s possible ties to Russian Federation. Trump fired Comey after allegedly asking him to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his close ties to the Kremlin. But Kelly said such back-channel communications don’t bother him and would not be harmful to USA security interests.

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, son-in-law and confidant to then-President-elect Trump, made the proposal during a meeting on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by US officials.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that Kushner should appear before the panel and that his security clearance needs to be reviewed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s personal attorney visited the White House over the weekend sparking speculation that Trump is gearing up for a long legal battle over some of these brewing investigations.

“Mr. Kushner was acting in his capacity as a transition official and had many similar discussions with foreign representatives after the election”, she wrote.

Trump National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, a three-star Army general, also defended Kushner, telling reporters that back-channel communications are normal, according to Reuters.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.

Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications in the White House, provided a statement to CBS News.

“Many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, he said.

Republican US senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

Last week, the Arizona lawmaker said investigations into allegations of ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation were reaching “Watergate size and scale”.