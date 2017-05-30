SEBI seeks public views on new proposals to curb P-Notes

Markets regulator Sebi today proposed to levy a regulatory fee of United States dollars 1,000 for each P- Note issued by foreign investors and bar issuance of such derivative-based instruments for speculative purposes to check any misuse of these products for channelising black money.

It also barred the use of such instrument for speculative purposes.

Sebi has been taking various measures in the recent past against such offshore derivative instruments (ODIs). So, SEBI-registered FPIs buy shares on behalf of such entities and then transfer the securities to be actual beneficiaries.

Even as the government is sending signals that the new provision of General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) will not target participatory notes (P-Notes) issued by foreign.

The investments have been highly controversial because of regulatory suspicions they are a conduit for money laundering or the channeling of unaccounted wealth held by Indians overseas into domestic markets.

These instruments were extremely popular at one point of time and they used to account for more than half of overall foreign portfolio investments.

However, their share has now fallen to just 6 per cent and the notional value on equities, debt and derivatives has come down to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April from Rs 2.31 lakh crore in January a year ago.

The quantum of FPI investments via P-notes plunged to 6 per cent at the end of last month from 6.6 per cent in March. “It will discourage the ODI subscribers from taking this route and encourage them to directly take registration as an FPI”, Sebi said.

“We understand from the monthly ODI data reported by the ODI issuers that quite a few ODI subscribers invest through multiple issuers”.

Sebi today proposed to levy a regulatory fee of $1,000 for P- Note issued by foreign investors for every three years and bar issuance of such derivative-based instruments for speculative purposes, in order to check any misuse of these products for channelling black money. This charge will be in addition to the fee that FPIs pay when they register with the Indian regulator.

In a consultation paper, SEBI proposed that ODI issuers be given until December 31, 2020 to wind down these products, unless they were undertaken for hedging purposes. It will be incumbent on ODI issuing FPI to ensure that ODI is issued against those derivatives which are purely for hedging goal and not for naked speculation, said the SEBI paper.

The regulator, ina circular dated June 10, 2016, had issued instructions on Know Your Client norms for ODI subscribers, transferability of ODIs, reporting of suspicious transactions, periodic review of systems and modified ODI reporting format.