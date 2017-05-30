Seeded Kerber out of French Open in first round

However, Kerber seemed set for the losing end right from the start as she lacked the pace and power to trouble fellow left-hander Makarova.

Kvitova enters the competition with a protected seeding of 15 and wanted to just “test” the waters at Roland Garros. (Czech for “Come on!”) emblazoned on black t-shirts worn by her entourage, who she pointed to afterwards.

“I’m really happy for her and I’m glad to see all of the players giving her a warm welcome back because she deserves it and she’s such a great champion and a truly incredible person off the court that she deserves that and more“, said Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.

But she pressed on and received permission from her surgeon to enter the French Open, well ahead of her original schedule.

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova stunned World No. 1 Angelique Kerber to win 6-2, 6-2.

Next up for Williams is a meeting with Kurumi Nara, but she could have been facing a player more than 20 years her junior.

Clay is Kerber’s worst surface, but this season has been particularly disappointing.

After briefly threatening a recovery in the eighth game, in which she held two break points, Kerber meekly surrendered the first set with a forehand that never looked like clearing the net.

None of the favorites has received an easy paths through to the finals at the French Open, but the draw has set up some interested potential matchups.

Pliskova, who faces Zheng Saisai in her first match, needs to reach the final, while third seed Halep, who is defending fourth round points from a year ago, needs to win the title. “I was also a little bit nervous before the match, I have to say, and because of these circumstances I’m happy with my performance”.Kerber appeared to get back into the match when she recovered one break but the German immediately dropped her serve again.

“I really was a (Pete) Sampras fan, to tell you the truth”, he said. Thiem, one of the dark horses of the tournament, reached the semifinals previous year.

Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has beaten Christina McHale of the United States in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova prevailed in her first round match, in her first taste of Grand Slam tennis since December’s stabbing incident.

Williams, seeded 10, has played every year since 1997 with the exception of 2011 and despite her senior citizen status, she is still a contender at the Slams as her run to the Australian Open final in January proved. Boserup, who was making her third Grand Slam appearance, failed to match Kvitova’s powerful groundstrokes and conceded the match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. Scars have marbled the inside of her hand, and there were times her fingers became so swollen that she would have to stop practicing after only 15 minutes.