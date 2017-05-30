Seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open

Her Australian Open and U.S. Open titles, plus Wimbledon runner-up finish, seem a bit in the distance now: The German has a 19-13 record this season, losing 4 of her past 6 matches. “It can be just better”, said Kerber, who will face Russian Ekaterina Makarova, ranked 40th in the world, in the first round in Paris.

Makarova denied 14 of 16 break points, including seven break points in the final game, crushing Kerber, 6-2, 6-2, on opening day of the French Open. Not that recent motherhood could keep her away: The two-time Australian champion still put in an appearance on Roland Garros’s clay after announcing that her comeback would begin on grass next month.

It is a second consecutive first-round loss at Roland Garros for Kerber, who won the Australian Open and US Open titles previous year and reached the Wimbledon final.

“At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn’t give it to me – I had to win it”.

The German, who also lost in the first round last year, has struggled this year and looked short of confidence.

Kerber’s strokes were off against Makarova, who has reached two major semifinals but never been past the fourth round in Paris.

A brief rain delay early in the second set came as a surprise on another baking hot day but it did not disrupt Kvitova’s rhythm.

Seeded winners in the women’s first round: No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 15 Petra Kvitova, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

A break for the Russian in the first game of the match set the tone for a one-sided opening set, and Kerber cut a despondent figure as she quickly slumped 3-0 down in the next.

Her parents Jiri and Pavla and brothers Jiri and Libor were in the stands on Court Philippe Chatrier, with her team decked out in matching T-shirts saying “Courage, Belief, Pojd” (‘Come on’ in Czech). Leading 5-2 into her service, Makarova sealed the victory with a powerful forehand to deny Kerber’s quest for the Suzanne Lenglen trophy.

Makarova flashed a forehand down the line closing in 82 minutes. She plays American Julia Boserup in the first round, who is playing some of her best tennis at a relatively later stage in her career.

The result will allow Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with deep runs into the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Olympic gold medal champion Monica Puig fought off 31st-seeded veteran Roberta Vinci, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

With Grigor Dimitrov leading 6-2, 6-3 against Stephane Robert, a picture was posted with the caption: “No. 11 Dimitrov d”.