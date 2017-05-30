Selena Gomez Drops Major Hints About Next Season of 13 Reasons Why

If you’re excited about the upcoming Season 2 of “13 Reasons Why“, so is Selena Gomez.

The filming of the second season of the show has not yet started, but the writers are now working on the plotline for the upcoming season and planning to film it really soon, inquisitr reported. Gomez has also assured that the questions that were left unanswered in the debut season will be resolved in the coming season. In addition, there will also a new narrator in the second installment. This new narrator will opt for a different method to get the information out to those that contributed to actions.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for “13 Reasons Why” Season 2.The installment is scheduled to air in 2018. So, it can be said that there will possibly be a connection linking the first season with the second in some way. This suggests that, most likely, all of the characters in the previous season will return. The story delves into the experiences that the characters have been through and those feelings and experiences they are still to have. Showrunner Brian Yorkey previously shared that there were two ideas for a second season. The show was going to become an anthology.

Based on the novel by Jay Asher, the controversial show with the same name attempts to deal with dark subjects such as teenage suicide and depression. “So the cassette tapes aren’t at the center of it – those two boxes of tapes are still hanging around and matter to people – but there will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was”, Yorkey teased. Therefore rather than just finishing it, he thought of taking it forward, as there were more stories to tell. However, Netflix was able to come up with a plotline to continue for another season.

According to inquisitr, the season 2 will focus more on Jessica’s storyline.

Gomez says that the writers are working extremely hard to bring this story together. There were certainly complicated moments, but the audience was drawn into the lives of these teenagers.