Sergio Aguero staying at Manchester City, says chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak

The 28-year-old Aguero, who joined City from Spain’s Atletico Madrid in 2011, has a contract at the Manchester side until 2020.

And the City boss insisted after the final game of the season that Aguero would not be going anywhere this summer.

The Argentina global said his future could be decided at the end of the season, but coach Pep Guardiola has said he wants to keep him.

“He is an absolute must”, Al Mubarak said.

“I’ve read a lot of the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous”, he told the club’s official website.

“Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world. It has never been in doubt”. “My answer was pretty standard to everyone, don’t congratulate me on getting third, there’s nothing to congratulate, only congratulate me if we win the league”, he added.

Sergio Aguero is closing in on City’s all-time goals record.

He has spoken at length about City’s recent season and taken a look to the future – which he describes as being “very exciting and very entertaining” and that more trophies are on the horizon. This is the type of player that is a representation of everything that we want, a fighter, I will never forget his goal against Roma, that passion, that commitment, when he kissed that badge you know, we know that was from his heart. “And it has never been in doubt”, he said.

Jonathan is ESPN FC’s Manchester City correspondent.