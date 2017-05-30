Severe weather batters through Wisconsin, Oklahoma

Much of the damage is at the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Home Park in Cameron.

By evening, the National Weather Service listed more than 20 reports of tornadoes from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin, although some of those could be multiple reports of the same tornado.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tornado in Elk City tonight”, Oklahoma Gov.

Elk schools are closed on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was killed at the trailer park and at least 25 other people were injured, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald gave the figures to WQOW-TV, the Leader-Telegram of Eau Claire and the Star Tribune of Minneapolis. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.

The twister struck at the trailer park along U.S. 53 in the Barron County town of Prairie Lake, about midway between Chetek and Cameron.

People were still coming in at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he didn’t yet have an accurate number of how many needed help.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by the storm, said Mayor Bill Helton. Rhinelander had a record rainfall for the date of nearly 2.2 inches, a barn was blown down near Darien, the Whitewater and Beloit areas had numerous trees down, and there was lesser damage throughout the southern half of Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Another was reported by firefighters about 11 miles north-northeast of Madge in Harmon County, he said. No other injuries were reported. The mobile home park has been declared a total loss.

Sheriff’s dispatchers say they’re too busy to provide details.

Several poultry barns at a turkey processing plant across the street were badly damaged, and turkeys could be seen wandering in the debris. He estimated the park had around 50 homes. Several cattle injures were also reported.

Several tornado warnings were issued as severe thunderstorms moved east across western Wisconsin. The National Weather Service office in La Crosse received numerous reports of winds topping 50 miles per hour, and trees and power lines are down in Green and Lafayette counties.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Wednesday that the National Weather Service has classified the storm as a tornado and weather officials are now assessing its grade.

WCCO meteorologists Kylie Bearse and Matt Brickman say that after a brief period of calm in the mid-morning Wednesday, more storms are expected by mid-afternoon.