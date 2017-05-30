Sevilla ready to bid for outcast Lucas Perez

Still, he has managed to register an impressive seven goals and seven assists, but with game time not guaranteed for next season, Perez is looking for an instant return to La Liga.

Albeit mostly against inferior opposition, Perez has scored eight goals and provided six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, as he has shown glimpses of his quality when given a chance.

Sevilla have taken note of the Galician striker’s unhappiness in London and are poised to make another bid for the player who they came close to signing last summer.

Negotiations between Lucas Pérez and Sevilla were at an advanced stage past year but a deal was never reached and Arsenal stepped in to snap the player up for €20 million euros just before deadline day.

Perez had been wanted by Sevilla last summer, but Deportivo La Coruna were not willing to negotiate on price and insisted the striker could only leave if his €20m release clause was met, something Arsenal did. Unai Emery was linked to Perez back in his Sevilla days, but his departure brought the talks to a halt, seeing as Jorge Sampaoli wasn’t as interested.