Shark with Twitter account detected off New Jersey coast

Cisco – weighing around 362 pounds and measuring 8-feet, 7-inches pinged around 4 a.m. Friday at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, slightly closer to Lewes, Delaware than Cape May.

The beloved great white shark, Mary Lee, returned Sunday morning to the southern tip of the Jersey Shore just in time for Memorial Day.

In the past month the immature shark – one of the few male white sharks tagged by the research group – has made its way up from off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina to the Delaware Bay.

'Cisco is a really interesting shark, ' OCEARCH expedition leader, Chris Fischer told NBC 10.

The shark was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in September 2012 by nonprofit group OCEARCH.

Each time Lee’s fin pops through the surface of the water, researchers are pinged about where the shark is.

She’d been tracked off the coast of Virginia, while her twitter account earlier tweeted out, “Shark pings are a poppin’ on the East Coast of the US tonight”, along with a map of recent shark paths.

OCEARCH also has a website with a map showing her movements as well as Cisco’s for the last 30 days.

Both sharks make their home on the east coast and are no strangers to the waters off New Jersey. As of Saturday, the shark was in an area between Rehoboth Beach and Cape May. Sharks are necessary to a healthy ocean ecosystem, so while they should command your respect, there’s no reason to feel open hostility toward them.

Fischer is also urging those hoping to swim to go ahead with their plans, and that their chances of being bitten by a shark are very slim.