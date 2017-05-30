Shenmue 3 Will Not Appear At E3 2017; New Character…

Shenmue 3 is going to be skipping this year’s E3 – and it’s looking increasingly likely it’ll also be missing its initial shipping date of December this year.

According to Ys Net, fans have always been asking them if Shenmue 3 will have a presence of some kind during E3 2017- the all-important question that they have finally decided on addressing. The game successfully passed its goal on the funding platform, better known as Kickstarter, and now faces a new stage of challenges, development. On the other hand, we look forward to bringing you our monthly updates and hope you do too! The game is slated for a late 2017 on PC and PS4.

While it is of course a bummer to hear that the highly-anticipated Shenmue 3 will not be appearing at E3, it’s not the biggest surprise considering the lack of meaningful updates we’ve gotten.

The game is now into full production, however there is still no word on when it will be released!

“In this month’s update we present to you our third development report!“.

Here’s your regular reminder that you live in the parallel universe where Shenmue 3 is in development (sadly, you don’t live in the one where it’s already out).