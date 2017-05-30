Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Kansas City suburb

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Raytown Sunday. Authorities said the suspect actively fought that deputy.

Though the taser was deployed at the suspect, it appeared to have no effect and the suspect continued to resist. She attempted to bring the suspect under control by discharging her Taser. The deputy then drew her weapon and according to Mr. Bey shot the accused seven times.

The suspect was identified as Donald Sneed, 31 years old, of the Kansas City area. The suspect then disarmed the Deputy of the taser, and was successful in tasering the Deputy in the neck.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to both Sneed and the deputy.

“He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased”, Sgt. John Payne with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the local news reports on KMBC News, the accused died from his injuries and the deputy was given a paid vacation as typically is the case with officer involved shootings.

Payne said the deputy was treated and released at a hospital.