Shot-shy Penguins survive rally to claim Stanley Cup opener

“He’s been an important part of this playoff run”, Sheary said of Guentzel.

Another injury has befallen the Nashville Predators, who won’t have forward Colin Wilson available for Game 1.

Nashville looked rattled. Moments later, Preds’ Calle Jarnkrok and James Neal combined to take penalties, giving Pittsburgh a 5-on-3.

The Predators will need a better start in Wednesday’s Game 2 if they plan on finding a way to win and even the series.

Just 1:05 later, Sheary had an open net behind Rinne for a tap-in near the right post on a pinpoint feed from Chris Kunitz for a 2-0 Penguins lead.

Pittsburgh had four goals on nine shots.

Nashville kept coming. Sissons beat Murray 10:06 into the third and Gaudreau tied it just after a fruitless Pittsburgh power play. Guentzel has amassed his four game-winners in 20 playoff contests. Matt Murray will be back in net for the Penguins, as he has recovered from the injury that had him miss the first two rounds of the postseason. It’s also hosting two watch parties outside the rink, with demand high for the franchise’s first final game. “(We believe) that going into each game we’re capable of winning that game and we’re going to win that game.

But not every player responds the same way to every coaching technique. He replaced LW Carl Hagelin, who was scratched.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said prior to Game 1 that the NHL’s video review system on offside and goaltender interference opportunities was working as intended. Coach Mike Sullivan called Hagelin a game-time decision. In this case, though, it’s clear the Pittsburgh coaching staff really believes in the 22-year-old.

Shortly after a fan threw a catfish onto the ice – a tradition at home games in Nashville – the Predators scored a power-play goal when Ryan Ellis one-timed a pass from Subban. Recchi said on NBC’s pregame show. “I knew we were doing a good job defensively, but I wasn’t looking at the time (that Pittsburgh had gone without a shot)”.

Through nearly 57 minutes, Guentzel was still quiet, but then he scored the biggest goal of his young life.

No team had ever gone a single period, like the Penguins did in the middle frame, without registering at least one shot on goal in the Stanley Cup Final since the National Hockey League began officially tracking shots during the 1957-58 season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

How it happened: Nashville dominated for long stretches, but Game 1 came down to a clumsy 4:11 stretch that proved catastrophic for the Predators. By the time Gaudreau scored for Nashville, the Pens hadn’t gotten a single shot on net in over half an hour.

If Nashville was to steal a game at PPG Paints Arena, Game 1 was the one.