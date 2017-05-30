Should You Buy Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) On Current Analyst Views?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,873,799 shares in the company, valued at $165,709,166. 356,663 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 on May 25, reaching $32.76.

This company has been competing with others in the Healthcare space and offers its own combination of interesting factors Radius Health, Inc. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.14. Radius Health Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation.

Stock of Radius Health, Inc. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.59B company. Also, major shareholder Growth N.V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. More interesting news about Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radius Health’s Tymlos: How It Compares To The Competition” published on May 08, 2017 as well as Zacks.com’s news article titled: “Radius Health Osteoporosis Drug Positive in Phase III Study” with publication date: May 25, 2017.

According to Zacks, “The FDA’s approval of Radius Health’s lead drug, Tymlos, is a significant boost for the company”. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was reinitiated by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 14 with “Buy”. Smith Asset Management Group LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 6,950 shares. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by H.C. Wainwright. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 529,481 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q4 2016. The analysts estimated mean EPS at -0.86 while the high and low EPS estimate stand at 0.67 and -1.5 respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 7,488 shares. 37,228 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. The company’s 5 year Earnings per share growth and Capital Spending growth remains at 0 and 75.57. Fiera holds 0.1% or 468,310 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.03% invested in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS). Aqr Limited Liability Co reported 12,926 shares. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has risen 70.76% since May 24, 2016 and is uptrending. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 37,822 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 20,698 shares. The SI to Radius Health Incorporated’s float is 22.35%.

Among 6 analysts covering Aqua America Inc. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 2 report. Suntrust Robinson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 23 with “Sector Perform”. The company was initiated on Monday, May 23 by H.C. Wainwright. Ladenburg Thalmann maintained the shares of WTR in report on Tuesday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. They now have a Dollars 24 price target on the stock.