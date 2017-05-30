Shruti Haasan is no more a part of Sangamithra. Here’s why

After just a week of launching the film “Sangamithra” at Cannes Film Festival 2017, Sri Thenandal Films, which is bankrolling the project, on Monday announced that Shruti Haasan will no more be a part of the film.

This exit was surprising, especially because the actress was a part of the movie team’s Cannes sojourn barely a week ago. She is also reportedly furious that the makers announced on the social media that it was their decision to end the association.

In a statement, Shruti Haasan’s spokesperson said: “Shruti has, unfortunately, had to take a call not to be part of Sangamithra“. She has also been undergoing training in martial arts as she was preparing to play a warrior queen in Sangamithra. But she will kickstart her new Hindi film in October, for which, she had given her dates before Sangamithra came her way. The actress has made a decision to walk out of the project citing that she neither received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar. “Knowing that it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over two years, Shruti had hired one of the best combat trainers and begun training, making sure to be ready in time to shoot”. Currently, she is gearing up for Behen Hogi Teri’s promotions, prep for Sabhash Naidu and her musical collabrations. The tri-lingual historic drama featuring Jayam Ravi and Arya is going to be directed by Sundar C. The film is a romantic comedy which was earlier slated to release on May 26, but later it got pushed to hit the theatres on June 9, this year.