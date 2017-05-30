Si Woo Kim’s win lands punter a fortune

Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, chips onto the third green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

After breaking Adam Scott’s record by becoming the youngest victor of the Players Championship, Si Woo Kim isn’t worrying just yet about interrupting his career for compulsory military service in his homeland.

On a windy afternoon at TPC Sawgrass, where anything can go wrong without notice, Kim was the only player to go bogey-free in the final round that derailed everyone else in a hopeless pursuit of him.

A player of Korean descent has now won on Tour in every season since 2005, with Kim’s victory this year joining K.J. Choi (8), Y.E. Yang (2), Sangmoon Bae (2), James Hahn (2), Kevin Na (1), Seung-Yul Noh (1), Danny Lee (1) and his own last year.

“I saw it kick off the bank of the bunker and I was a bit anxious at the beginning because I kind of felt that it shot a little too fast”, Cabrera Bello said.

South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim has become the youngest-ever victor of The Players Championship.

Johnson saved his best until last for the so-called “fifth major”, following rounds of 71, 73 and 74 with a closing 68, although that was unlikely to be enough to maintain his superb record in 2017, which includes three consecutive wins and two runner-up finishes.

“So when I was in position the last round, before he actually explained about his experience of being in the leading position”. If you can do that around this golf course, you can outscore everyone. He’s the second-highest-ranked Asian player after Hideki Matsuyama, No. 3 from Japan.

Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello made Players history, producing an astonishing final three holes to finish in a tie for fourth with Kyle Stanley.

Kim didn’t make things easy for himself, hitting only eight greens in regulation. Even though Kim only hit eight greens in regulation, he went six straight holes on the back without facing a par putt over 2 feet.

South Korean Kim Si-woo produced a faultless round to become the youngest champion at the Players Championship. He now gets a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and a three-year exemption to the Masters.

Kim finished tied for 20th at the 2012 PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament at PGA West near Palm Springs, Calif., at age 17 years, 5 months, 6 days, making him the youngest player to graduate from qualifying school.

“I think when I sit back and reflect on this week, I’ve played with less pressure”, Poulter said. “From the beginning of this year, I really wished I could be in the top 10 so I could get the ticket to get in, and I’m very proud that I could join this tournament as a representative of Korea and Asia”.

“So that kind of advice actually helped me a lot”. “That’s why I could do well”.

The European Ryder Cup stalwart jumped at the opportunity to compete in golf’s unofficial fifth major at TPC Sawgrass last week and wound up in a tie for second, three shots behind victor Kim Si-woo. Kim’s start this week was his 61st. Now that he has more security with his playing status, Kim said he’ll take better care of his body and try to play more aggressively when in contention.

Kim recently changed his putting grip. Sergio Garcia loved coming to Sawgrass Country Club.