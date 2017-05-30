Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in American Express Company (AXP)

The share price has moved backward from its 20 days moving average, trading at a distance of -0.62% and stays -0.89% away from its 50 days moving average. Calpine now has $4.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 on May 26, reaching $51.05. About 153,111 shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has risen 13.92% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advsr Limited Liability owns 3.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5.75M shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. American Express Co. now has $69.14 billion valuation. The stock, after opening at $77.17, hit $77.46 through the close by scoring 0.03%. Stock exchanged hands with the total volume of 1.78 Million shares, as contrast to its average volume of 4.75 Million shares.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It has outperformed by 5.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) to report earnings on August, 4. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. FBIZ’s profit will be $3.55 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. The payment services company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 135,838 shares. Calatlantic Group Inc was raised too. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 57% are positive. Rush Enterprises had 16 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report.

01/09/2017 – American Express Company was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Compass Point initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 15 report. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Monday, June 27. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Hold”. Strs Ohio invested in 7.93 million shares. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, April 6, the company rating was reinitiated by Seaport Global. (NYSE:FICO) stake by 8,841 shares to 384,588 valued at $45.85 million in 2016Q4. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 14,500 shares and now owns 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2016Q3. State Street Corp now owns 39,668,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,938,629,000 after buying an additional 3,894,647 shares in the last quarter. 116 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 261.05 million shares or 0.73% less from 262.97 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Permit Cap Lc reported 1,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Analysts set a 12-month price target of $22.88 a share. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.74%. 17,075 were reported by Smithfield. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 24,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

