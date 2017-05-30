The Swedish comedy was directed by Ruben Ostlund, and featured Claes Bang and Elisabeth Moss.

The president of the Cannes jury, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, praised the film for exploring the “dictatorship” of political correctness and those trapped by it.

“It’s clever. It’s witty. I was touched since the very beginning until absolutely the end, and after the end”, Almodovar said, fighting back tears.

The first Swedish film to compete for the Palme d’Or in 17 years, Ostlund made “The Square” with the clear aim of getting it into the official competition at Cannes. Nicole Kidman is one of the many stars of that film, and she was at Cannes promoting her four works showcasing at the event.

Although members of the jury said she was the first woman to win that prize, the history books show that Soviet director Yuliya Solntseva won it in 1961.

The Cannes Film Festival jury awarded two – not one – screenplay awards this year.

Following Kruger’s win on Sunday, when she was awarded Best Actress at Cannes for her role in German movie In The Fade, Jackson congratulated his former girlfriend on social media.

While an anchor tat might not match Kruger’s stylish image, it’s perfectly suited to the character she plays in Into the Fade: a tough streetwise mother and wife who vows revenge after her family is brutally murdered in a neo-Nazi terrorist attack.

“I can not accept this award without thinking about anyone who has ever been affected by an act of terrorism and who is trying to pick up the pieces and go on living after having lost everything”, the actress said. You give me a strength that I did not know I had and will never forget. The thriller is set during the Civil War at a Southern girls’ boarding school. He said his leather shoes had been flown ahead of him.