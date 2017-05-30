South Africa: Ruling ANC Debates Motion To Remove Zuma

In June, the party would meet its alliance partners and the South African Council of Churches (SACC) following the release of its damning report into state capture, and which implicated Zuma in wrongdoing.

Zuma himself proposed it at a weekend meeting of the ANC national executive committee, the party’s Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said at a press conference broadcast live by the television station eNCA. ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone and or immediately respond to questions sent via text message.

The debate started Saturday in the capital, Pretoria, according to five members of the party’s national executive committee who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The NEC did ask Zuma to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture – but gave it much broader terms of reference than the public protector’s report of past year. “This we considered to be part of a broader discussion characterized by the restlessness manifesting itself in society, where certain sections have made similar calls”, the party said.

“Although his opponents went to this weekend’s NEC meeting saying they had never felt stronger, few would be surprised if he survived the guillotine again”, it said.

Zuma is due to step down as party leader in December and as president in 2019.

Mantashe said the ANC favoured the establishment “without delay” of a judicial inquiry into the influence of private business interests over the government, known as “state capture”. “Many more were neither in favour nor against the appeal but emphasised the need for unity within the organisation”. “The opposition forces are very clear about their objectives”.

Although the ANC called for the process of establishing a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture to be “accelerated”, they remain steadfast on their position that Zuma should appoint a judge to preside over it.

Speaking of Molefe’s reappointment, Mantashe said the NEC stood by its earlier decision that it be rescinded. We can’t determine that for a minister.

“It makes sense as they do not want to risk a ruction in the party with the conference six month ahead”.

Mantashe also addressed issues around the succession debate, explaining that nominations were not yet open but would only open in September.