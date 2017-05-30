South Africa strips citizenship from activist’s killer

According to local media reports, the lawyer of Janusz Walus said late Monday that his client had been stripped of his citizenship.

She was addressing theANC Women’s League and SACP members outside the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) where submissions were presented to challenge Walus’s parole in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Polish immigrant Janusz Walus was sentenced to life in prison for shooting Hani, head of the military wing of the African National Congress.

Mr Hani’s family and the government have appealed against a lower court’s decision to grant him parole, reported the BBC.

The court action was the second attempt this month to block Walus’s release after Justice Mandisa Maya noted Hani’s victim impact statement to the parole board had apparently never been given to Masutha.

The Communist Party has called for an official inquest into Hani’s murder, saying Walus is yet to tell the whole truth, but Gordon said granting or rejecting parole can be a complex process.

Walus, who migrated from Poland to South Africa in 1981, was a supporter of South Africa’s far-right and of apartheid. “We are going to engage the Department of Home Affairs to understand exactly what would have formed the basis for the revocation of his citizenship”, he says.