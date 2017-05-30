South Korea fired 450 rounds at flock of birds, says North

An official with South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense declined to comment on the claim about the birds. The official didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

The North’s general staff said the South’s firing was a “reckless military provocation” aimed at promoting hostility towards Pyongyang and maintaining a confrontation on the Korean peninsula. For decades, North Korea has claimed that its nuclear weapons are necessary to counter USA aggression.

The Yonhap news agency and other local media speculated the object may have been a drone.

They later said it was actually balloons carrying propaganda leaflets.

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the warhead, indicating further advances in the ability to hit United States of America targets. “I believe they are following a similar pattern now with Moon and [U.S. President Donald] Trump – making clear they won’t be intimidated, making clear they won’t be pushovers, trying to create some real chips they can consider negotiating away, or not, if the price is right”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. On Sunday, the reclusive regime fired another ballistic missile into waters off its east coast, the second test within a week.

Kim reportedly said the launch was a success, “approved the deployment of this weapon system for action” and said that it should “be rapidly mass-produced”. In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, US and South Korean officials said.

The South Korean military also responded with machine gun fire after a North Korean aircraft crossed the DMZ past year.

Around 1600 KST on Tuesday, the South Korean army responded with a warning broadcast and “warning shots” to what it later described as an “unidentified” flying object crossing the military demarcation line (MDL) into the South in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.