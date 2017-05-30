South Korea fires warning shots at suspected drone from North

Only eight such video conferences have been held since January 2010, the last one 15 months ago, right after the North’s fourth nuclear test and launch of a space rocket.

Military officials in Seoul initially suggested the object they attacked on Tuesday was a drone being piloted by their communist neighbours.

On Monday, North Korea continued with its near weekly missile tests by launching the ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 missile.

Seoul has repeatedly accused the North of flying suspected spy drones across the border, and both Koreas – plus anti-Pyongyang activists based in the South – send leaflets across the border tied to gas-filled balloons.

The objects flew at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers (4,921 feet) over the demarcation line, and the military initially gave three warning messages over the loudspeaker system before sending out warning shots, said the JCS, which was according to standard military procedure.

South Korean officials reported that on Sunday, North Korea fired a missile, just a week after testing its new intermediate-range ballistic missile.

They later said it was probably a balloon carrying propaganda and that North Korean leaflets were found at the border. The statement provided no other details.

It said South Korea was analyzing whether a North Korean military drone had crossed the border. The Trump administration has been aggressively pressing China to rein in North Korea, warning that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its weapons development.

China’s United Nations ambassador said today that there was “no reason” to refuse dialogue with North Korea despite a series of ballistic missile tests that have been strongly condemned by the Security Council.

The South responded with machine-gun fire after an unidentified North Korean aircraft crossed the DMZ early previous year.

In the meantime, Moon believes taking a hardline with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will only make matters worse.

The reclusive country warned the USA about its recent military drills with South Korea as well as its missile defense system, THAAD, installed in South Korea in April.

“North Korea has no apparent interest in reconciliation with the new [South Korean] government, or in showing any diplomatic flexibility at all”, Jonathan Pollack of the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies told VOA’s Korean service.