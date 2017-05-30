South Korea’s new leader orders probe on U.S. missile launchers

South Korea’s new liberal president is demanding an investigation because he says he wasn’t told about the arrival of several additional launchers for a contentious United States missile defense system meant to cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered a special probe into what the presidential office called “unauthorized” entry of four rocket launchers into the country under the USA missile defense program deployed here, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said. Many of Moon’s supporters don’t want the system, which U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Seoul should pay for.

The president has personally called Defense Minister Han Min-koo to confirm the unauthorized entry of the four rocket launchers, Moon’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told a press conference. Moon has nominated some of his own Cabinet members, but they haven’t formally taken office.

The Defense Ministry said it would issue a statement in response to Moon’s investigation order.

THAAD is composed of six mobile launchers, 48 interceptors, a AN/TPY-2 radar and a fire and control unit.

About two weeks before the May 9 presidential election, two mobile launchers and a radar for the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile interception system were transported in the night to a golf course at Soseong-ri village in North Gyeongsang province. Seoul said in early May that THAAD was operating.

After facing conservative attacks on his security views during the election race, Moon toned down his THAAD criticism, saying the deployment would be inevitable if North Korea continued provocations.

