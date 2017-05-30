Southgate not writing off Rooney

Rooney had stated his intention to stay on as captain until next summer’s World Cup finals in Russian Federation but Southgate hinted the armband will now be shared around as he looks to tackle the issue of leadership in England matches.

Rooney recently admitted that he has “more or less” decided what he will do this summer amid rumours that his former club Everton could be interested in re-signing him.

When asked if Rooney’s worldwide career was at an end, Southgate said: “It doesn’t have to be”.

“From Wayne’s point of view, he has obviously not played very much this season”.

“Wayne’s got some decisions to make this summer, but the hope is that he’s back”.

“You want your players playing in the biggest possible games, I’ve no idea what Rooney’s Manchester United future is”.

“The hope is that he’s back playing really well, and with a player of his quality there is no way we would dismiss him from the future”.

“I’ve spoken to him in the past but not this time”.

“I said last time [in March] that he was a bit short of matches, he has had some matches now but we have got players that have done really, really well for us in Adam Lallana and Dele Alli”.

Wayne Rooney is England’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals. I’m very conscious from his point of view that it is always a big story when you don’t select him.

Southgate revealed he has not settled on a captain for the upcoming fixtures, starting with the World Cup qualifier north of the border on June 10.

It is a boost for Jose Mourinho, who should now have Rashford available for the preseason tour of the United States in July. “That is the best test for them”, Southgate added.

Southgate also confirmed that Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has pulled out of the squad due to injury, with Tottenham right-backs Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier already included.

Tributes were paid to the 22 victims of the suicide attack at Manchester Arena at several sporting events in the United Kingdom last weekend, including Sunday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.