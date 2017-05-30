Spence Stops Brook, Remains Unbeaten — Showtime Boxing Results

When asked whether Brook was finished in the weight class, Hearn replied at the post-fight press conference: “Yeah”.

The defence will take in Brook’s hometown of Sheffield as the undefeated American travels to take on champ.

In the ninth round, Spence was able to stalk Brook and force him to the ropes where he landed hard and effective shots to Brook’s body and head.

‘Uncle Johnny, ‘ who escorted Brook on to the Sheffield United Kop at the age of eight, carried his nephew’s IBF belt into the ring on Saturday at the venue, until defeat meant it had to be handed over to brilliant American challenger Errol Spence Jr. With his vision badly impaired, the Englishman could no longer continue, leading the referee to wave the bout off at 1-47 of the round.

Spence, who is the first United States boxer to dethrone an Englishman on British soil in almost a decade, looked brilliant. The normally aggressive Spence, meanwhile, established his jab and began to dig into the body where he likes so very much to dig.

A couple of tight rounds ensued but Spence Jr’s rapier punches seemed to be taking their toll as Brook’s left eye started swelling rapidly.

“It’s the fourth time and I can’t bear to come out without the win”. In calling out Pacquiao, Spence said he did to Chris Algieri what Pacquao and Amir Khan failed to do. “I was overshooting my left”. I had a little trouble overusing my counter left. “He’s tricky fighter and an awkward”. You go anywhere to fight. That’s what real champions do.

Another fight, another fractured eye socket for Kell Brook and the question now is where he goes next.

After the fight Spence confirmed in the post-fight press conference that Brook congratulated him as one of the very first things he said to him once the bout ended.

The uncle accepted the 31-year old was dispossessed of his belt by a true champion.

“He’s a true champion and I wanted to fight him”.

“He was hurt. He was exhausted”. “He was exhausted, worn out but kept firing shots. But there was a moment I realized I had to step up my game and I did”.

The 27-year-old was impressive in what was an incredibly close contest until the late stages. “I want to unify the titles”. I want all the champions. My first fight I was about nine or ten.

It was a slick display from Spence, in Sheffield, after he consistently anxious Brook with body shots and survived a flurry of punches from the former champion in the sixth round.

Brook told Sky Sports: “They kept me in hospital till 3am where I had a CT scan on my eye”. “It was the one the worst feelings I ever had”.

“I’m devastated. I knew from round seven that the eye had gone and progressively as the rounds went on”. I think the person with the better game plan is going to win.

“I got caught in the eye”. You can’t fight if you can’t see.

Spence-Brook was a different story from the get go.

Can I buy tickets for Brook vs Spence?

So he took a knee and took the 10 count.