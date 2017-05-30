Spokesman: Merkel is a ‘Deeply Convinced Atlanticist’

On the heels of last week’s G7 summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a wake-up call for European Union nations on Sunday.

Cover: From L-R, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

“My impression was that Chancellor Merkel really spoke her truth after spending the prior few days with President Trump“, she said.

Later in the day, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere echoed Seibert’s statements, saying: “I can only say transatlantic cooperation, especially in the security domain, is of paramount significance for our country“.

There was no question what Merkel was referencing.

President Trump is back from Europe. That came after his presidential campaign in which he called the alliance obsolete and questioned whether the USA should come to the defense of other members.

He also censured 23 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members for not spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

The United States, she implied, is no longer the reliable partner it once was. After three state election wins by her Christian Democratic Union since March, she’s rebounded in polls against her main challenger, Social Democrat Martin Schulz.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker “supports building bridges”, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, while the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Twitter he “agreed” with Merkel that “Europe’s destiny is in our own hands”.

Ms Merkel shocked many in Washington and London by saying that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the USA under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners.

Instead of insulting the current occupant of the White House, Merkel would be wise to take a page from British Prime Minister Theresa May’s playbook.

Merkel’s message in Munich was the product of rising frustration with Trump, whose first visit to Europe was deeply disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials.

Over the years, defending that interest has not been cheap. He also did not make a commitment on dealing with the aggression being shown by Russian Federation.

"India has been seeking reform of the UN Security Council for quite some time.There is an urgent need to expand the Security Council", he said, adding that India has all the credentials to become a permanent member in an expanded Security Council. The Bannonite wing of the Trump White House has a very particular idea of how United States policy should mesh with the U.S. economy. He called Germans "very wicked" for running a trade surplus with the U.S. and selling cars to Americans.

And that change, if not permanent, will be at a minimum generational.

The fact that Merkel reiterated many of her points on Monday showed it was no accident.