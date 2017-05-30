Spokesperson: Germany’s Merkel is a ‘deeply convinced Atlanticist’

“It is a slightly risk-off mode this morning but again it is thin trading today so you could see this change very quickly”, he said, referring to the fact that us and British investors are on holiday. -European relations after contentious meetings with President Trump last week, saying that Europe ‘really must take our fate into our own hands’.

“The times in which we could rely fully on others, they are somewhat over”, she said at a Munich rally for her fourth term.

Trump reportedly calls Germans “bad” over auto sales to the U.S.

The German leader Angelia Merkel then attacked America in a speech today calling on European nations to rely more on themselves.

Cover: From L-R, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

By making clear that Germany may have to distance itself from Trump, she is protecting her domestic flank and reframing the defence spending issue: no longer is it about fulfilling Trump’s wishes, but about building a European defence capacity independent of the United States.

His failure to voice clear support for NATO's mutual defence doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO's prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

While six of the world’s largest economies pledged commitment to the Paris climate agreement, the US administration did not join the consensus. He also has declined to say that the United States will work within the previously agreed framework on global warming. Trump was far more solicitous toward the autocratic king of Saudi Arabia earlier in the week, telling him and other leaders of Muslim-majority countries – many of them not democratically elected – that he was not “here to lecture”.

However, Mrs Merkel also said at the conference that she remained a “convinced Trans-Atlanticist”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she remains a “committed trans-Atlanticist” who wants strong ties with the USA, even as she renewed her warning that reliable relations with her country’s closest post-World War II ally may be a thing of the past.

Britain’s departure will also weaken trans-Atlantic ties and leave the continent more exposed than before. Now that Britain is no longer going to be part of the European Union, it will no longer have veto power.

For Merkel, the challenge posed by refugees and migration flows is one that Europe should be facing together. Europe faces several internal disagreements.

Southern European countries still resent Germany's support of painful and (for them) damaging austerity policies. On the contrary, in Bannon's view, the economy should be subservient to larger national interests as defined by the administration – more manufacturing jobs in the U.S., even if it is more economically efficient to manufacture elsewhere; more domestic oil and coal jobs in the United States, even if the global trend is toward renewables.

Much is made of Merkel’s near obsession with detail and political calculation.

“The Trump administration wants to terminate climate agreements, wants to enforce military action in crisis regions and won’t allow people from certain religious circles to enter the US”, Gabriel added.

Merkel said “it was good not to gloss over the differences” with Trump, speaking in a Munich beer tent, May 28. This speech is not an impulsive move.

Meanwhile, the drive by U.S. ruling circles to prevent any Trump departure from their anti-Putin, anti-Assad line continues in the Congress, the Pentagon and the intelligence services. In other parts of the world, allies are likely to recalibrate their behavior, and in particular their dependence on the United States.