Sri Lanka Rescuers Find Bodies as Flood Deaths Reach 146

Taking advantage of a lull in rains, soldiers cleared road access to most of the affected areas, while others were reachable by boat, said Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe, who is heading the search and rescue mission. The Indian Navy swung into action hours after the Sri Lankan request, with INS Kirch and INS Shardul, both loaded with relief material, docking at the Colombo port. INS Jalashwa, meanwhile, is also en route to Sri Lanka, with even more relief material.

Ghasemi expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident that left scores killed or missing and sympathized with the Sri Lankan people and government, the Foreign Ministry said.

Two credit schemes at low interest rate will also be started, he said.

One of the worst affected areas was the southwestern district of Kalutara.

The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 122, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for global assistance.

Sri Lanka has reported 53234 suspected dengue cases through the first five months of 2017, approximately a 150 percent increase compared to the same period in 2016 and one global non-governmental organization says the numbers could rise even further.

The severe weather has also displaced almost half a million people, and triggered landslides throughout the country.

Some 412 houses were fully damaged with over 4,200 houses suffering partial damage.

The depression that hit Sri Lanka has intensified into what has now been named Cyclone Mora, weather experts said.

On Saturday, a Lanka Air Force airman, Y M S Yaparatne, 37, died while carrying out relief operations in the Galle district as he fell off from the helicopter.

Bojan Kolundzija, Oxfam’s country director in Sri Lanka, said much more support was needed. India sent two shiploads of goods and some medical staff while the United States and Pakistan also promised relief supplies.

the United Nations said it would donate water containers, water purification tablets and tarpaulin sheets.

People in the town of Agalawatte in the Kalutara District of Sri Lanka said they had no hope of the water levels going down anytime soon.