Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s rumoured affair upsets Shahid Kapoor?

Now that his brother Ishaan Khattar is soon going to make his big debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Shahid has given some stern advice to him.

It has been reported that Shahid does not want Jhanvi and Ishaan’s rumoured affair to come out in open.

That’s probably why Ishaan made a decision to go out on a movie date with Jhanvi, despite of older brother Shahid Kapoor’s warning.

According to a SpotboyE report, “Like a guide and mentor, Shahid has sternly advised Ishaan to maintain a low key about his personal life and not be seen with Jhanvi publicly until his debut film Beyond The Clouds releases”. Before the buzz around affair with Ishaan, Jhanvi was believed to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Both of them were spotted together at many events. It’s been a while since Ishaan has been linked to Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor after the two were spotted on a few movie and lunch dates. Nevertheless, gossip mongers are of the opinion now that the young lady is having a romantic scene with Ishaan currently. Jhanvi, on the other hand, is busy prepping for her Bollywood debut. She is much active on social media, and her pictures grab a lot of attention.