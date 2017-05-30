Stanley Cup Final: Penguins hold off Predators 5-3 in Game 1

“I’m disappointed I couldn’t help my team”.

After the defending champs were held without a shot over a span lasting 37 minutes, Jake Guentzel finally put a puck on net for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That spark will be vital as they attempt to match a Pittsburgh offense with similar make-up.

“I think I had that appreciation coming in, but I think just going through it and understanding how tough it is to win, you need some bounces, you need some luck along the way”, Crosby said. When you’re playing a team like Nashville that has a balanced attack you have to have some pushback, and I don’t think in the second period we had any pushback.

“Different era, different circumstances evolve around teams and the structures now with the salary cap being probably the major issue”, said Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame centre who won back-to-back Cups two times with the Edmonton Oilers.

This is the first time in the history of the Cup final the coaches on both benches are American.

Given Pittsburgh’s firepower, it’s no surprise the team led the regular season (3.39 g/g) and the postseason (3.05 g/g) in scoring. During that span, Pittsburgh feasted on a series of Nashville errors, starting with James Neal’s undisciplined cross-checking penalty that, coupled with Calle Jarnkrok‘s interference call, left the Predators down two men. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play.

Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Bonino scored in the first for Pittsburgh before Ryan Ellis broke through for Nashville in the second to make it 3-1.

How freaky: The Penguins built a 3-0 lead on just eight shots in the first period. “That’s a huge wow that we were able to do that and still be competitive at the defensive position”.

The three goal deficit was the Predators’ largest deficit of the playoffs, but they were undeterred, battling back to dominate the second period and into the third.

During the first three rounds, the Predators have allowed only 29 goals in 16 games (which equals 1.8 goals allowed per game).

And in that time Ellis scored, and Sissons had a Josi shot bounce off his knee, and after the Penguins managed not to record a shot on a damned power play, Predators fourth-liner Auston Watson spun away from Olli Maatta and Daley and found Frederick Gaudreau alone in front.

The star centers and no-name defense of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins are 11-2 in the playoffs when scoring first.

Instead, Guentzel’s wrister ended the Penguins’ shot drought, giving them a goal and a game one win.

“We wanted to get back here, and we knew it would be hard”, Crosby said.

“We’re expecting a fast series, a lot of speed, high tempo”, Rinne said.

Nashville will likely also welcome the return of an important veteran for Game 1 as captain Mike Fisher appears ready to go after dealing with an undisclosed injury. After winning the Cup a year ago, Murray was excellent all season for Pittsburgh, but injured himself warming up prior to the first game of the playoffs. “I thought I had chances but sometimes they don’t go your way”.

Still, what’s nearly as unbelievable as the Penguins going more than half of a game without recording a shot is the fact they were able to do that and still come away with a win.