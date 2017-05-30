Stanley Cup Final: Penguins hold off Predators’ rally to draw first blood

This latest win was perhaps their most absurd the postseason and one of the most freaky Stanley Cup Final games you will ever see.

One of the last teams to qualify for the playoffs is now the last one standing between the Penguins and another parade in downtown Pittsburgh.

They got on the board with a power-play goal from Ellis, set up by Subban.

It’s the first time in Penguins’ playoff history that they failed to register a shot in a period. They also had no shots on goal in 37 minutes during the second and third periods.

Though the game could not have ended better for Pittsburgh, things could not have started better for Nashville.

The Nashville Predators, led by PK Subban, Pekka Rinne and a defense that gives teams night sweats (and their offense is nothing to sneeze at) against the defending Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who have displayed their depth and tenacity, outlasting a couple tough challenges from Washington and Ottawa as they look to repeat as champs. He came onto the ice after the Predators clinched the series following a Game 6 win, and resumed skating with the Predators on Thursday.

Ryan Ellis made the Penguins pay for Ian Cole’s roughing penalty by scoring a power-play goal 8:21 into the second period that cut the Predators’ deficit to 3-1 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He faced eight of those shots in the first period and then saw none in the second period, the first time a team held an opponent without a shot in a Stanley Cup Final since the league began tracking shots on goal in 1958.

Guentzel’s goal came seconds after a shot by Nashville’s James Neal deflected off the goalpost behind goaltender Matt Murray but stayed out.

“I think he has a really good eye for some of the challenges versus the no challenges”, Sullivan said of Saucier. “We showed a lot of character and I felt we played a great game”. Laviolette slipped an F-bomb by the censors while addressing his players on Monday, telling them that “Game 1 is up for grabs, it’s up to us to f****** take it”.

The Penguins could not muster one shot after Nick Bonino scored to make 3-0 1:02 before the first intermission. He redirected Roman Josi’s shot past Matt Murray 10:06 into the third period.

Sullivan is now 2 for 2 in challenging goals in the playoffs.

PK Subban scored first on a lethal wrist shot, but upon further review, the goal was disallowed after Filip Forsberg was ruled offsides. Neither he nor San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer challenged a goal for offside or goaltender interference during the 2016 Final. “You make minor adjustments depending on who you’re playing against, what they do, but I think ultimately you trust your game and what’s gotten you to this point”.

Bonino added the third goal in just over four minutes and third on seven shots to beat Rinne, a star through the first three rounds who gave up three goals total in a first round sweep of Chicago. Sheary struck 1:05 after Malkin’s goal, converting a wide-open look from the side of the net.

“As bad as it seemed, we still found a way to get back into it”, Predators’ captain Mike Fisher said.

Pittsburgh owns a massive edge in Stanley Cup Final experience, 156 games to just five for the Predators, all by Fisher, while playing for Ottawa.

Colton Sissons, Predators – Tasked with centring Nashville’s top line, Sissons played about as well as one can expect.

On the injury front for the Predators, center Mike Fisher, the team’s captain, may also play in Game 1 after missing the last two games of the Western Conference Final.

Whatever momentum Pittsburgh built with their three-goal first was gone by the second.

“He hadn’t faced a shot in a while, so you’re just trying to get a shot on net”, Guentzel said.