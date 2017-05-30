Stanley Cup Final: Predators late rally comes up short vs. Penguins

Pittsburgh took just 12 shots the entire game, including not getting a single shot on goal in the second period, which marked the first instance since the National Hockey League started tracking shots for the Stanley Cup in 1957-58.

The Penguins, still without a shot since the first period, went on the power play later in the third, after a delay of game call on P.K. Subban for putting the puck over the glass. The Penguins tacked on an empty netter by Nick Bonino, and took Game 1 over the Predators 5-3 at PPG Paints Arena Monday. “We’ve got to work harder, compete a little harder, but we got some timely goals”. “They played well. I’m not a huge fan of killing yourself, but we did not play well”. “But we know we need to be much better in order to continue to get to where we want to go”.

The Predators’ highly-regarded defensemen largely lived up to their reputation.

Nashville’s PK Subban opened the scoring with a wicked wrister from the point about seven minutes into the game. By the time Gaudreau scored for Nashville, the Pens hadn’t gotten a single shot on net in over half an hour.

Jake Guentzel celebrates his go-ahead goal late in the third period which gives the Penguins a 1-0 series lead. Veteran Pekka Rinne is making his first start in the Cup Final for Nashville, while Matt Murray is back after winning the title previous year.

“They out-quicked us out there”. Guentzel started Game 7 of the Eastern final alongside Sidney Crosby, but was eventually dropped down to the fourth line and finished with a team-low 14 minutes in the double-overtime win.

“We weren’t very good”, said Sullivan. Or they had that hole dug for them and got shoved in. “We weren’t very good”. But we found a way to score a big goal when we really needed it.

Early on. The Predators set the tone. Though they didn’t score again in the second, they absolutely controlled play throughout the period, outshooting the Penguins 9-0 in the session. Mike Sullivan, though, spotted something from his convenient position in front of the blue line.

Sullivan used his coach’s challenge, arguing Nashville forward Filip Forsberg was offside. The Penguins responded thereafter.

The Penguins were happy to accept the result but know they cannot repeat that performance if they want to keep going.

The Penguins started sustaining more pressure and limiting the Predators. A slap shot from Evgeni Malkin on the power play gave the Penguins a 1-0 edge. Then the Penguins got a bit of luck. The goal would be credited to Nick Bonino. Malkin scored on a 5-on-3 15:32 into the first, Sheary’s first of the playoffs made it 2-0 just 65 seconds later and when Bonino’s innocent centering pass smacked off Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s left knee and by Rinne just 17 seconds before the end of the period, Pittsburgh was in full command.

Sure you are sad your heroes lost the first playoff game in the Stanley Cup Final. “We held onto the puck in the offensive zone”. “We have a discussion amongst us and if we think it’s really close, usually we’re going to challenge it”. “We played in their zone more than they were playing in our’s”. The goal was Guentzel’s 10th of the postseason.

The Predators gave up three quick goals in the final minutes of the first period. That’s just a bad use of technology, and it stripped a goal from one of the game’s biggest stars on its most signifiant night, saddling fans – of both teams, and the sport in general – with waiting through a almost five-minute delay.