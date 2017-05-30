Stanley Cup Final starts Monday night

Somehow, it got a dramatic game it didn’t deserve. After taking a 3-0 lead in the first period, the Penguins went 36 minutes and 43 seconds without a shot on net. General Manager David Poile hired Peter Laviolette as Nashville’s next coach, hopeful that the man who won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 had the experience to guide the Predators to their first championship. The final count was 26-12 for Nashville. He was sidelined early in the postseason with a concussion but ranks second behind teammate Evgeni Malkin with 20 points in 18 games, assisting on the double-OT victor by Chris Kunitz on Thursday against the Senators.

Nashville’s series of risks had paid off, firing the only coach the organization had ever known in exchange for a more proven one, and then trading away several valued players on the roster because the organization was committed to a new identity and the personnel best suited to install it. Nashville has had a very balanced attack in the postseason, with seven players recording 10 or more points. Complete with down-on-one-knee celebration and glove point back to Rinne at the other end.

There was just something about Subban that the Montreal Canadiens didn’t appreciate.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Karlsson posed such a unique problem for the Penguins (and every other team, for that matter) because of his skating prowess and ability to change a game. Penalty kills are also far more aggressive in the playoffs as defenders get their bodies and sticks in shooting and passing lanes. Here’s the thing, though – Sidney Crosby annoys me. So when he brought up the subject unprompted on Monday, it was clear that it was a pre-emptive strike.

The Preds will need similar contributions from the likes of James Neal, Colin Wilson, Pontus Aberg and even Game 6 hat trick hero, Austin Watson, given that Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson will likely have to line up either against Crosby and/or Malkin. “The way Webby and I look at it, we’re not going to change our game for any different line”. “When the puck drops, we’ll be ready to play”. The rule is the rule. In his first days in the city, he was on stage singing a Johnny Cash song at a popular honky-tonk bar and GM David Poile has met with Subban about how to grow the personal brand that some called a distraction in Montreal.

It was the height of lunacy for two years of this rule.

After Crawford let in a goal, they savaged him with a taunt. He’s allowed just 28 goals through three series, which is good for a 1.70 goals against average.

Then again, he’s not alone. We’re not going to be the offensive guy Kris Letang was. The momentum in the opening period seemed to shift before Malkin scored the first goal of the game on a power play.

A minute later, Chris Kunitz set up Conor Sheary with a no-look pass to make it 2-0. The crowd was wild and the Predators were reeling. More players impact outcomes, and when you can’t hang on to all them for cap-induced reasons, it is harder to sustain success. Sullivan praised the resilience of his defense corps, which is now led by Schultz and Daley and will face another challenge against Nashville’s star-studded blue line of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm.

Beating the defending champs likely comes down to whether Nashville can stifle Pittsburgh as they did Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim.

This was a classic food-for-thought game. Nashville are the single strongest defensive team in the National Hockey League, and its why they’re in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Poile recently told reporters in Nashville that he considers hiring Laviolette “a line with the franchise”, marking a shift in the team’s approach as it made changes to be better suited for the modern National Hockey League with an emphasis on strong skating and puck possession. Speculation about who will sing the national anthem before each game in Nashville has become one of the postseason’s biggest stories.